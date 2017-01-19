Both starters had MRI [auth] exams earlier Thursday for nagging injuries. No structural damage was found to Porzingis’ sore left Achilles tendon, while Noah’s confirmed a sprained left ankle.

Coach Jeff Hornacek did not say if Porzingis would start. The second-year forward has missed four straight and seven of the last 11 games.

Noah was out for the second straight night. The Knicks entered 5-0 without their center, including a victory in Boston on Wednesday.