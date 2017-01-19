Username: 1

As the ferocious drama known as Obamacare continues to unfold on the national stage, I often muse on the interaction between policy and medicine. While news outlets certainly emphasize political response to health insurance (Obamacare) and disease (Zika, Ebola), disease itself can drive international relations, end wars and even topple entire political systems.

In a world of hygiene and technological advancement, pandemics in which millions of people die seems far-fetched, like some dystopian or apocalyptic fantasy. However, as history shows, mass plagues and outbreaks have forever shaped the political landscape. From the Black Death to Spanish flu to polio, join me as we see how disease has both hindered and morbidly aided human society.

When one considers the wave of plagues between 1346 and 1353 known as the Black Death, the connotations lean toward the negative. However, despite the horrific death and agony associated with this pandemic, the Black Death ultimately steered Europe onto the course one sees it following today. Often left unnoticed by the majority of people, before the Black Death even reached European soil, the continent was reeling from the effects of the Great Famine of 1315-1317.

Before the famine, population growth in Europe had [auth] increased dramatically. However, food production by peasant farmers had decreased. This gap in consumption and production became so dire that children were left to die (if one ever wondered about the origins of Hansel and Gretel), older adults starved themselves to provide food for the younger generation, and cannibalism became quite common. Without the Black Death killing millions of people, subsequent famines of this magnitude could have followed.

In addition, the Black Death also aided in ending feudalism in Western Europe. For centuries, feudal lords had depended on the free labor of the peasants for sustenance and revenue. However, with the plague came lack of manpower, thus, peasants could demand wages for their labor. Factoring in the now plentiful resources and land that naturally spring up when a large amount of people die, it’s easy to see how the Black Death paved the way for the merchant middle class, the Renaissance and Enlightenment ideals later. All in all, the Black Death influenced European policy and society centuries after it occurred, yet other pandemics years afterward, such as the Spanish flu would continue to shape and influence politics.

Often only relegated to the sidelines of World War I, the Spanish flu, a strain of H1N1, reportedly killed 40 million people, more than twice the amount killed by the actual global conflict. Transferred from United States training camps to Europe, the Spanish flu was mistakenly named because Spain, one of the only neutral countries at the time, did not censor its news outlets concerning the flu as the Central and Allied Powers did. This showed how government policy can prolong and worsen disease, since wartime censorship inadvertently hindered response to the first wave of the Spanish flu.

In addition, due to the war, nearly the entire medical force in Europe was devoted to the front lines, thus, countermeasures to the pandemic proved less than adequate. However, as in the case of the plague, disease always appears to contain a morbid optimism. Due to the mayhem of the Spanish flu, the German’s final counterattack’s effectiveness was substantially decreased due to lack of manpower. Because of the Spanish flu, some even hypothesize that World War I ended faster than it should have precisely because of the pandemic.

Both the Black Death and the Spanish Flu terrorized the citizens of their generations and prompted change. However, another disease rarely spoken of by people today proved a formidable and terrifying force less than a century before: polio. A paralyzing disease that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt himself had, polio, while not as sweeping in magnitude compared to the Black Death or the Spanish flu, terrorized the U.S. in the 1940s and 50s until Jonas Salk created his famous vaccine. Even after polio was eradicated from the U.S., one can still find effects it left in American policy and medicine. Polio victims were some of the most vocal advocates for disability rights. In addition, polio prompted advancements in physical therapy, with many of the techniques learned from the American epidemics still relevant today.

History shows disease has influenced national policies throughout countless generations. While modern medicine appears to erase any chance of another pandemic on a global scale, disease continues to place its invisible hands on government as shown in Florida, West Africa and now in Capitol Hill.

All Americans, whether for or against Obamacare, should carefully observe the events unfolding, for as past epidemics have taught us, without quality health care and response to combat it, disease will always find a way.

