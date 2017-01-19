Username: 1

Personnel records of Elaine Mayfield indicate envelopes, bank bags and folders of unaccounted money totaling nearly $10,000 was discovered in the office of the city’s former zoo director, although the city found no cause to fire Mayfield, but did reprimand her.

Supporters of Mayfield, a 32-year city employee, said Thursday she may not have been a good bookkeeper, but she never intended any malfeasance and was a dedicated public servant who truly loved animals and children in her three decades running the zoo.

Details of Mayfield’s abrupt retirement from the city in November are emerging after public records requests from the Daily Record. City leaders and officials have declined to discuss the circumstances surrounding Mayfield’s departure, citing personnel confidentiality concerns.

The Daily Record on Sept. 22 requested to inspect all personnel records generated for Mayfield’s personnel in the prior six months.

The city denied the request, stating the documents were not subject to disclosure, asserting that disciplinary reports and termination information are exempt from disclosure under the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act. The city also cited an ongoing investigation.

The Daily Record filed a complaint with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office in late September, allegedly the city had violated IPRA by improperly denying the production of records in Mayfield’s personnel file.

The Daily Record received a favorable determination from the AG’s Office recently, which requested the city reevaluate its “blanket withholding” of documents in Mayfield’s personnel file and disclose at least portions of documents requested by the newspaper in August that are subject to public disclosure under IPRA. The AG’s Office cited a civil case in its determination letter that “the citizen’s right to know is the rule and secrecy is the exception” and “there is a presumption which favors disclosure of public records.”

A document from Mayfield’s personnel file produced by City Clerk Sharon Coll at the direction of City Attorney Aaron Holloman states Mayfield agreed to retire from city effective Nov. 1, in exchange that the city not challenge Mayfield’s retirement benefits, and that Mayfield not oppose any decision or determination regarding her placement on administrative leave.

However, Mayfield’s attorney told the Daily Record Thursday night that that agreement was never executed by the parties.

“Elaine Mayfield is currently enjoying her retirement,” her attorney, John Sullivan Hightower, said in an email. “Ultimately, Ms. Mayfield decided to retire from her position with the city of Roswell, due to a disagreement over how administrative tasks should have been handled. Ms. Mayfield [auth] felt that it was in everyone’s best interest for her to retire. After three decades of employment with the city, she felt that it was time to move to a different stage in her life. Currently, she is interested in doing consulting for other zoos.”

The MOU

The Sept. 21 memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Mayfield and the city hinges around a clause stating there was no cause to terminate her.

“The city of Roswell finds that no cause for termination exists,” the MOU states. “In exchange for this, Elaine Mayfield agrees not to oppose any decision made by the city of Roswell or any determinations regarding her recent administrative leave with pay.”

Mayfield confirmed to the Daily Record in early September that she had been placed on a 30-day administrative leave by the city. A city spokesperson said Mayfield had been effectively suspended “as a result of an internal personnel issue.”

The Sept. 21 memorandum of understanding states the city would keep Mayfield on administrative leave with pay until her Nov. 1 retirement.

“The city of Roswell agrees that in no way, shape, form or fashion shall it fight Elaine Mayfield receiving any retirement benefits that she is entitled to under law because of any conduct on her behalf,” the MOU states.

The MOU also contained a confidentiality agreement that made exceptions to comply with applicable state and federal law, and to allow Mayfield to issue a press release.

“The parties agree not to comment on this matter,” the MOU states. “The parties agree to keep the situation between Elaine Mayfield and the city of Roswell confidential.”

Hightower said Mayfield supports open government, with limits.

“However, she believes that there is a legitimate need for certain limits,” he said. “Ms. Mayfield is grateful to the city for protecting the privacy rights of city employees. Ms. Mayfield, nor my office, had any input in what documents would be disclosed by the city of Roswell.”

Audit

An audit and investigation of the Spring River Zoo found $9,449 in cash and checks were recovered from Mayfield’s office, according to personnel records obtained by the Daily Record.

The funds included $961 in cash and nearly $8,500 in checks, $6,438 of which were payable to the Friends of the Zoo, documents indicate.

“A second search of your office on Sept. 24, 2016, found cash in various bank bags and envelopes,” states a Sept. 21 memo from Parks & Recreation Director Tim Williams to Mayfield. “Friends of the Zoo files and records including bank statements were found.”

The vast bulk of the two-page Sept. 21 memo was redacted by the city.

The city’s Finance Department initiated an investigation on Sept. 12, lasting through Sept. 15, after city administrators reported the alleged misconduct involving the mishandling of funds at the zoo.

Envelopes, bank bags and folders all containing money were discovered in Mayfield’s office and placed in a vault in City Hall pending the investigation, records state.

The investigation found money was discovered in several places in Mayfield’s zoo office, but mostly from her desk. The 51 pages of documents provided by the city contained numerous photos of cash and checks in various envelopes and bags.

“Most of the cash discovered did not have anything indicating to whom it belonged to,” states an investigative report prepared by the city’s Finance Department. “Bank statements, minutes of meetings and other items were discovered for the Friends of the Zoo, which is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.”

Opinions and recommendations were blacked out of the investigative report by the city.

Hightower said no funds were ever improperly removed from city property.

“It is our understanding that a full accounting was done by the city, and there were no funds missing from city property,” he said. “City funds or property were never improperly removed by Ms. Mayfield during her employment.”

Supporters

Supporters of Mayfield, who ran the zoo for about 30 years, said the issue was about poor bookkeeping, not anything nefarious.

Rita Kane-Doerhoefer, past president of the Friends of the Roswell Zoo board and also a member of Keep Roswell Beautiful, said Mayfield may not have been a thorough bookkeeper, but her heart was in the right place and she cared for kids and animals.

“We all feel the same way, that she’s a good person and we don’t think that anything was done wrong,” Kane-Doerhoefer said, adding she’s known Mayfield well for more than a decade. “She’s an honorable person too, and a person of her word. If she says she’s going to do something, she does it.”

Kane-Doerhoefer said much of the controversy involved a $6,408.24 check from Keep Roswell Beautiful to Friends of the Zoo stemming from an $8,000 grant Keep Roswell Beautiful received from Xcel Energy in June 2014 for four projects.

The $6,408.24 check from Keep Roswell Beautiful made payable to Friends of the Zoo was dated Feb. 12, 2015, and found in Mayfield’s office, uncashed, when the city’s internal affairs division searched her office in September 2016, while Mayfield was on administrative leave.

Kane-Doerhoefer said she could not explain why the check was not deposited.

“I have no idea,” she said, adding Mayfield was a great zookeeper. “I do know that she had a couple of secretaries and then they moved on. So the secretaries were depositing the money.

“She was juggling quite a few things. I don’t see her stealing anything, I don’t see that. I don’t see her trying to comingle any funds. I didn’t see her doing anything. If she needed money for a project, she would come to the Friends of the Roswell Zoo.

“Her hearts is always, is always in the right place. No matter what she did, her heart was in the right place. And it was for education of the students and to keep all the animals safe at the zoo. And she cared for kids and animals.”

Bob Edwards, chair of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, also said staffing was a factor in the issue. Edwards said a check from the Roswell Runners Club was also found uncashed in Mayfield’s office.

“They cut her staff, they made it more difficult to operate with all the imposition of new rules and regulations or whatever, maybe she just didn’t get around to it,” Edwards said. “I don’t know. I never had any concerns about any malfeasance of any sorts. So I knew that our check was still there. That was easily explained, as far as I was concerned, in my conversations with the Friends of the Zoo that the money was going into the zoo account. Apparently, it didn’t get deposited. I don’t think there was ever any attempt for any absconding with funds or anything like that. I think it was just maybe a lack of detail.”

Edwards, like Hightower, noted the funds in question remained on city property.

“They were just on the desk, they never left the office,” Edwards said. “To me, it was just another one of those much ado about nothing things. They cut back her staff and everybody was working extra hard. At the time this all came about, she didn’t have the secretary, who usually handled most of that stuff. I see no indication here of malfeasance. I mean, how many times does anybody else (make a mistake)?”

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

