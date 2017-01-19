Username: 1

Services are pending for Mary Lou Burillo, age 66, of Roswell, who passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. [auth] Sunday, January 22, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday January 23, 2017 at Church On The Move, 901 W. Brasher, Roswell, NM. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery. Pastor Jim Reeves will be officiating.

A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

