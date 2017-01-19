Username: 1

Police were called to the 500 block of West McGaffey Street Wednesday at 9:28 p.m., when a customer at a local retail store allegedly attempted to pay for a purchase with a fake $50 bill. Police say the clerk recognized the currency was fake, and the man left the store without completing his purchase.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Van Buren Street Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed a cellular phone, speakers and an equalizer were among items stolen from a vehicle.

Embezzlement

Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Mission Arch Drive Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. after a woman reported the person who deposits her Social Security check used some of the money for herself, without authorization.

Theft

Police were dispatched to the zero block of G Street Wednesday at 10:37 p.m. in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed firearms, a computer tower and a knife were stolen from a building.

