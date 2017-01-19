Username: 1

HAGERMAN – The Lady Colt basketball team made short work of the Hagerman Lady Bobcats, evening up their record to 5-5 on the season with a 50-21 win.

Consistent scoring on offense aided NMMI’s lopsided win, along with tenacious [auth] defense in the first and last quarters, allowing the Bobcats just three points combined in those two periods.

Two players posted double-digits for NMMI — Sierra Walker and Dee Ulibarri with 10 points each.

But the surprise performance of the game might have come from newcomer Rilan Maloney, an eighth-grader playing in just her third game for the Lady Colts. Maloney pulled down nine rebounds, leading the team, while also adding eight points from the field.

The win in Hagerman is the third of four games the Lady Colts are scheduled to play this week. The fourth is today at 5:30 p.m. at home against the Hondo Valley Lady Eagles.

