Keeping it sweet and patriotic
“Trump Pie” and “Inauguration Fag Cake” made by Loni Coler, who has been making pies at the High Chaparral Cafe at the [auth] Chisum Travel Center for about three years now. She learned basic cooking skills from her mother who ran a Mexican restaurant in south Texas after coming to the U.S. in the 1950s from Mexico. Her husband, Mike, encouraged her to learn how to bake pies and cakes during their four years in the Middle East. (Submitted Photo)
