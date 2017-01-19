MENU
Heartfelt goodbye for Lea County sheriff

January 19, 2017 • Local News

Roswell and Chaves County residents gather at the intersection of Main Street and Pine Lodge Road to honor Lea County Sheriff Steve Ackerman, who died [auth] Tuesday as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Members of law enforcement agencies from throughout the state led him home in a processional, from Albuquerque to Hobbs Thursday. A member of the Lea County Sheriff’s office for 15 years, Ackerman was elected to his current position in 2014. He is survived by his wife of more than 25 years, and two children. (Bethany Freudenthal Photos)

