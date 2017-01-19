Heartfelt goodbye for Lea County sheriff
Roswell and Chaves County residents gather at the intersection of Main Street and Pine Lodge Road to honor Lea County Sheriff Steve Ackerman, who died [auth] Tuesday as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Members of law enforcement agencies from throughout the state led him home in a processional, from Albuquerque to Hobbs Thursday. A member of the Lea County Sheriff’s office for 15 years, Ackerman was elected to his current position in 2014. He is survived by his wife of more than 25 years, and two children. (Bethany Freudenthal Photos)
Related Posts
« District 1 school board candidates discuss what they believe are weaknesses, strengths of RISD Missing money discovered in zoo office; City alleges mishandling of $10K; no misappropriation claimed »