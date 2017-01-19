Username: 1

With Roswell Independent School District board of education elections around the corner, candidates for District 1, Timothy Aguilar, Mona Kirk and Jennifer Stanford gathered at Berrendo Elementary School Thursday to participate in a candidate forum, answering both prepared questions and questions from the audience.

A graduate of Goddard High School, Timothy Aguilar, a youth pastor at Church on the Move, said during opening statements that if elected, he is excited to have the chance to work with students and families on a different level than he already does.

“I’m excited to make some changes, to hopefully make some positive changes in our community, and I’m hoping to see a great deal of parent involvement at this level. My hope is that somehow we can investigate a little bit, help make some changes at the junior high level, get more parent involvement there, and also get some parent involvement at the high school level, because I know that’s a huge area where we’re not seeing as much parent involvement,” Aguilar said.

Current school board member Kirk, who was appointed to the post in September when longtime board member MacKenzie Hunt left, is also a Goddard High School graduate. She is a retired educator with 31 years of experience in education, most of which were with RISD.

“I’m a lifelong resident of Roswell. I have one son, he attends Berrendo Middle School, he’s an eighth grader. I attended Berrendo Elementary, back when it was a county school, and not part of RISD yet, so this is my [auth] alma matter. I went to Berrendo Middle School,” Kirk said.

After graduating with a master’s degree in elementary education and earning her administrative credentials for K-12, Kirk said she taught in other towns, but couldn’t wait to return to Roswell, because Roswell is her home.

Blessed with the opportunity to be a stay-at-home mom for 18 years, candidate Stanford said because of this, she has been able to spend many hours volunteering in her children’s classrooms. She has served on several PTA boards, so she understands the issues facing the families of District 1, she said.

“Spending many hours in the classroom, I’ve seen that many children in the district don’t have an advocate. They don’t have a parent that looks in their backpack. Some of them don’t even have a parent at home. They have a grandparent, or a foster parent, and as I’ve had to fight for my children’s education, just to make sure that they have a quality education, I wonder, who’s fighting for those children? And so as my children have gotten older, and I have more time on my hands, it’s my goal to be on the school board so that I can be a voice for all the children,” Stanford said.

When asked what the most pressing issue facing the district is, Kirk said that, as a principal, not having a highly qualified teacher in each classroom is the biggest issue, and starting the year off with long-term substitutes in more than one classroom in a single school takes a lot of time away from teachers.

“It’s very simple. For our schools to make progress, (they have) to have highly qualified teachers. That’s my number one goal,” Kirk said.

Since being appointed to her current position, Kirk said she has been working on new ways to recruit teachers.

For Stanford, the biggest issue facing RISD is state budget cuts. She believes the state education budget needs to be reviewed, stating teacher’s pay should be the last thing cut.

“I think that the budget needs to be reviewed and we need to find other items in the budget that need to be cut and it would be the same,” Stanford said. “If you don’t have teachers, you don’t have schools, and if you keep taking the teacher’s money away, the teachers leave.”

While Aguilar agreed that budget cuts were a big issue facing the district, he said the more pressing issue was lack of parent involvement in schools.

“Our children are our future. We have great teachers, let’s strengthen them, let’s encourage them. … Let’s get the parents involved,” Aguilar said.

Using the Berrendo Middle School shooting as an example, Stanford said RISD’s greatest weakness is how separated the community is. She said for several weeks after the shooting, Roswell became one town, and it was beautiful, but since then, there has been a separation.

“I think that if our community would come together with our schools, and … be on the same team, and could all be on the same page, it would really help improve just the feeling about Roswell,” Stanford said.

The focus on what’s happening in Santa Fe, instead of focusing on Roswell students and teachers is a weakness of the current administration, according to Aguilar.

“I think as far as our district, one of the toughest things is going to be our super, and the job he’s doing for our teachers, and our administrators. One of our weaknesses that will help strengthen our district is we need to get a stronger person in that slot, not perusing what’s going on in Santa Fe, but perusing what’s best for our kids,” Aguilar said.

As a whole, Aguilar said the district is struggling with Superintendent Tom Burris, and said the board could do a better job in strengthening him in his position.

Kirk said the greatest weakness facing the district is low school grades, and unifying those who work within the district.

“I think our greatest weakness in the RISD is, I’m sorry, a ‘C,’ is not good enough. That is just, I’m sad. I’m sad. My district talks about a ‘C,’ I’m doing good.” No. No. A ‘C’ is not good enough. An ‘A,’ is good enough. So what would I do, let’s get some passion for people, and unity back in our school district,” Kirk said.

In Roswell, four of the five school board seats are being contested in the Feb. 7 election.

Staff writer Bethany Freudenthal can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 311, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Bethany

« Keeping it sweet and patriotic Heartfelt goodbye for Lea County sheriff »