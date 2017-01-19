Username: 1

Today, a 12-year-old boy wrote to us, “Thank you for believing and trusting in me. No one has ever done that before. No one ever [auth] does what they say they will do, but you did.”

Our CASA children know incredible abuse. Even worse, they are let down time and time again. I am deeply grateful to my amazing corps of advocates. They work hard to develop trust. Their word counts. They deliver faith and hope every day.

This generous community makes it possible. Thank you.

Carrie-Leigh Cloutier

Chaves County CASA Program

