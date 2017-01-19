Username: 1

Bronco freshman power forward Will Sessoms rises up for the throw down after an offensive rebound in the first half of New Mexico Military Institute’s 75-64 conference victory over visiting Clarendon College Thursday night at Cahoon Armory. (Laura Brown Photo)

The Bronco basketball team snatched their second conference win of the season, downing Clarendon College at home, 75-64.

The 11-point win was closer than it seemed, but a NMMI combination of rebounding, 3-pointers and free throws down the stretch, helped the [auth] Broncos pull away from the Bulldogs, after leading by nine at the half, 37-28.

On the boards, the Institute bested the Bulldogs 38 to 18, with two Bronco players posting double digits — Will Sessoms with 12 and Chukuka Emili with 10.

Behind the arc, Davis Steelman was 4-for-4 for 12 of his 14 points, and Marlon Laveau-Alcindor was 2-for-5, including a clutch trey with 46 seconds left in the game to put NMMI up by six, 70-64.

From the charity stripe, the Broncos went 5-for-6 during the last 30 seconds, keeping the game out of reach.

“It was a total team effort tonight,” said head coach Ralph Davis. “We had contributions from everyone, especially our guys on the glass, in a must-win game if we want to make the regional tournament. We’ve been in this situation before, a tightly contested ballgame that we let slip away. But tonight we did our job and found a way to get the victory.”

Sessoms was the high scorer with 17, to complete the double-double, as did Emili with 15 points to go along with his double-digit rebounds.

With the win, the Broncos move to 6-13 overall and 2-4 in the WJCAC, while Clarendon falls to 11-9 and 2-4.

There will be no rest for the Broncos, as they play again today at 6 p.m. in a non-conference tilt against Northern New Mexico College at Cahoon Armory.

