Username: 1

Are you a book lover? Do you adore the smell of old books? Can you get lost in a world you wish you could experience? Could you spend hours in a bookstore or library? Most importantly, has a book ever changed your life?

Books are this world’s greatest treasure. They take us on adventures and teach us the greatest lessons. For example, one lesson that is in the world-famous Harry Potter is that bravery [auth] comes to us in many forms.

Bravery is not just doing something out of stupidity, it can be standing up to friends or peers when they wish to do something that is unsafe. It also means you don’t always have to be the hero who saves the world. It can be when you finally ask someone for help in a subject at school, or ask the boy or girl you’ve had a crush on to the dance. Little things we thought we could never do. That, in my opinion, is true bravery.

That lesson just in itself can change many people. It can help many people overcome their common fears.

Books can also change how we not only view ourselves but others, too. This lesson also comes from Harry Potter.

People in the wizarding world view some people as “bad” people. For example, a person born with magic from both non-magical parents, that child should not be taught magic, for they are impure. Have you ever heard that before? I bet you have. People of color and LGTB groups have heard things of this sort for years.

The lesson I’m trying to explain is that these books teach you that people, no matter race, age or orientation, are all equal.

Research from Andrew Newberg, M.D., and Mark Robert Waldman shows that words can literally change your brain. “Positive words such as ‘peace’ and ‘love’ can alter the expression of genes, strengthening areas in our frontal lobes and promoting the brain’s cognitive functioning. They propel the motivational centers of the brain into action, according to the authors, and build resiliency,” according to Therese J. Borchard, associate editor for PsychCentral.

Conversely, hostile language can disrupt specific genes that play a key part in the production of neuro-chemicals that protect us from stress. Humans are hardwired to worry — part of our primal brains protecting us from threats to our survival — so our thoughts naturally go here first (phychcentral.com).

This basically means that people can be changed or altered by the style of words authors use. They can be influenced and more likely to connect with people in books who have good words to their personality.

Borchard quoted from “Words Can Change Your Brain,” Newberg and Waldman’s book: “By holding a positive and optimistic [word] in your mind, you stimulate frontal lobe activity. This area includes specific language centers that connect directly to the motor cortex responsible for moving you into action. And as our research has shown, the longer you concentrate on positive words, the more you begin to affect other areas of the brain. Functions in the parietal lobe start to change, which changes your perception of yourself and the people you interact with. A positive view of yourself will bias you toward seeing the good in others, whereas a negative self-image will include you toward suspicion and doubt. Over time the structure of your thalamus will also change in response to your conscious words, thoughts, and feelings, and we believe that the thalamic changes affect the way in which you perceive reality.”

This could be the reason why people say that when they read certain books, it changes why they view things a certain way. This can be how we might influence people to see our way of thinking — by using the connotation of certain words to influence the brain.

A good way to start reading or get into the habit of reading could be to start with online options such as Audible, Internet Archive, Scribd, pProject Gutenberg, Google Books, Smashwords, Blurb, Open Library and Bookish. These sites don’t need any special tablet or e-reader, you can simply type these into Google. Of course, I prefer to have real books that you can always have. A few ways you can get this option is on eBay, a used book store, Barnes & Noble, or you could simply go to our local library here in Roswell!

Overall, books can have major influences on our feelings and thoughts. I hope when people read this they pick up a book, and for all of the people who are book lovers like me keep reading, let’s change the world one word at a time.

———

ShayLeigh Hernandez is a freshman at Goddard High School. She can be reached at shayleighhernandez.sh@gmail.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Jackpot! Vegas looks to score big win by landing Raiders Rancor in the ranks is very disturbing »