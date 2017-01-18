Username: 1

Virginia Chaves, 74, of Greenfield, NM, passed away January 13, 2017 at Landsun Homes in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Virginia Chaves was born February 20, 1942 in Roswell, NM to Antonio and Odelia (Sigala) Chaves. She attended schools in Dexter, NM, graduating from Dexter High School in 1960. After graduating from high school, she attended a nursing program at St. Mary’s Hospital in Roswell, NM. She moved to Landsun Homes in 2008, where she [auth] earned the nickname “Cha-cha.” Virginia found much joy in music, dancing and singing.

Survivors are her son, Lionel Barela and wife, Deann of Seminole, Florida; daughter, Rae Lynn Barela of Santa Fe, NM; grandchildren: Skyler Alexander Barela and wife, Leigha Christina, Dr. Spencer Elliott Barela, M.D. and Raegan Elizabeth Cox; great-grandchildren: Zander Barela and Ryder Barela; sister, Janie Marie Chaves of Roswell, NM and brother Joe Anthony Chaves of Roswell, NM. She is survived by the father of her children, Carlos Barela of Roswell, NM.

Her family would like to express their gratitude for the patience and love and care she received during her nearly 9 year residency in the Memory Care Unit at Landsun Homes. Her Landsun family included Otilia, Thalia, Yvonne, Tracy, Ann, Lupe, Linda, Jana, Cathy, Rachel, Tiffany, Jennifer and many others unnamed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the non-profit assistance program of Landsun: Caring Hands, 2002 Westridge Road, Carlsbad NM, 88220, Attn: Jennifer Hernandez, Memo: In Memory of Virginia Chaves. You may also link to the charity at landsunhomes.com.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Denton-Wood Funeral Home in Carlsbad, NM is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com.

