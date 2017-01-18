Username: 1

It would be nice to have a new $20 million water park, a new multi-million dollar convention center even though we lose money on the one we already have, and let’s throw [auth] in a big tent city. Build it and they will come.

Sounds great but we are 19 officers short because they are hardly paid a living wage in a town that has way more than it’s share of crime. Train them and they leave. Fire Department. Ditto. Abandoned buildings by the hundreds.

Just take a ride around town, it’s shameful. Let’s get our act together on the basics before we blow a fortune on projects we couldn’t maintain if they were given to us.

Jerry Legters

Roswell

