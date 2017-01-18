Username: 1

NMMI freshman cross-country runner Sandra Szpott just after the start of the NJCAA national meet in El Dorado, Kansas on Nov. 12. Szpott finished third out of more than 300 competitors. (NMMI Photo)

For Bronco Sandra Szpott, running is not just an athletic activity.

It’s in her genes.

Szpott’s mother ran cross country, her father and grandfather track; and her grandmother the 5K. The Polish native — she hails from Wyrzysk, a small town in northwestern Poland that also lays claim to rocket pioneer Werner von Braun — began running as a 10-year-old and quickly began winning local races. (Although if you ask her, she says she only won a few bronze medals. NMMI coach Jan Olesinski is quick to point out those are Polish national medals she’s talking about.)

This year, the 20-year-old freshman brought some of the highest athletic honors ever achieved by a cadet to NMMI. She finished third at the NJCAA cross-country national meet, getting to stand on a stage with athletes from Australia (Iowa Central) and Kenya (Monroe College.)

She was typically unassuming after the victory, noting simply that she was “excited” and “in shock.” But just because she downplays her results [auth] doesn’t mean she doesn’t have grander plans.

This summer, she said, she hopes to win the Polish U23 national championship and qualify for the European championships, which Poland will host. If she does make it to the European meet, she might miss a week or two at the start of school — the meet is in mid-August — but, Olesinski said they’ll manage.

“If she qualifies we’ll wait a week or two for her to come back,” he said. “If she was a new cadet, it’d be tough, but she’ll be a sophomore.”

And when she comes back to NMMI as a sophomore, “hopefully, coach will have a team and we’ll compete as a team,” she said, with a goal of winning not only an individual gold medal but a team medal as well.

Szpott seems to be always training. Catch her on campus and she’s in running attire, making her way from place to place by foot.

“I practice almost every single day, and even in the off-season I train,” she said.

Asked how far and how long she runs, she said it’s 6 to 7 miles every day, for two hours.

“She basically runs to Wal-mart and back every day,” Olesinski said.

Szpott likes training in Roswell, the elevation and temperatures in particular.

“It’s a good environment to prepare for nationals. This is a big, big sports camp for me,” she said.

But when she first got here, she was — like many of the foreign students who attend NMMI — a bit of a fish out of water.

Teammate Katarzyna Rosikon, also from Poland, made the initial contact after Olesinski had picked Szpott as a possible runner for NMMI.

“I sent Sandra a message that the coach is looking for girls. We were really interested in her because she had really good results in Poland,” she said. “I started talking to her and explained how everything was at NMMI after one year. I told her what she had to be prepared for. How everything’s going, like uniforms and the military discipline. She had to be ready for that.”

And, Szpott said, she was. Sort of.

“My first impression was really good; what the school looks like and everything,” she said, “But I was really surprised about the uniforms and everything. RAT week was really hard for me.”

Add in the fact that her English was not strong — her interviews are done with Olesinski and Rosikon translating — and she was training and competing while she was learning the NMMI ropes, it could have been hard.

“The first two, three months were tough for her. Everything was new,” Olesinski said.

But she not only got through it, she took third place out of the over 300 runners who qualified and competed for the NJCAA National Championships. And, Rosikon said, Szpott is getting more used to the NMMI, and U.S., way of life.

“She’s getting more confident,” Rosikon said. “It’s all about confidence. I know from my experience. When I came here, it was the same. When you first come here, you don’t want to speak too much. It’s better to listen, listen, listen and get used to the language, then slowly, slowly adapt and start to talk. I see that now. She’s getting better. More confident. And with this confidence, she’ll talk more.”

And, as a sophomore next season, hopefully bring in more Polish runners — she’s been in touch with several as Rosikon did with her — she can be the leader of a team that will look to reach even greater heights.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« Police: Man found with syringes, meth Twin Bronco golfers to play at Sterling College »