Goddard junior guard Tommy Madrid tries to shoot past Alamogordo’s Dee Smith during the Rockets’ 82-61 loss to the visiting Tigers Tuesday night at Ground Zero Gym. (Steve Notz Photo)

The Goddard Rockets got off to a good start Tuesday night, but a rough second quarter put them in a hole against the visiting Alamogordo Tigers and they were never able to climb out in an 82-61 loss.

“I thought we had a really good first quarter,” said Goddard head coach Anthony Mestas. “(Alamogordo) is very athletic and when they went up by 16 [auth] points we just couldn’t catch up. I thought we played well in the third and fourth, but that second quarter killed us.”

After giving up the first three points of the game, the Rockets found rhythm and went up 8-4 late in the opening frame.

Junior center Dalin Stanford started things off with a layup underneath the basket before senior point guard LeAnthoney Harrison drew the charging foul against the Tigers which led to another quick Rocket score when Harrison found junior guard Jesse Reyes with a perfect pass on the way to the basket.

Stanford and Reyes each scored again before Harrison was fouled on a 3-point attempt and sank all three freebies to put the Rockets up 11-6, but a late run by Alamogordo gave the Tigers a 13-11 lead after one period of play.

Junior guard Tommy Madrid tied the game at 13 early in the second and a Harrison 3 gave the Rockets a brief lead at 16-15, but from there, the Alamo bigs took over and Goddard got a bit sloppy trying to keep up, turning the ball over several times as the Tigers went on a 23-9 run to close out the half.

Alamo outscored Goddard 20-13 in the third to put the game away.

Harrison led the Rockets with 19 points and went 9 of 10 from the charity stripe.

Stanford recorded yet another double-double with 17 points and 18 rebounds on the night.

“Dalin is getting 18-25 rebounds a game and he’s doing his job,” Mestas said. “Everyone is getting involved, we just don’t have enough. We’re limited on depth.”

Reyes, who has averaged just over five points per game, finished with 14 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the field.

“Jesse missed the last couple games so it was nice to see him come back with a very good effort,” said Mestas.

Despite the tough loss at home, Mestas said he was satisfied with his players’ grit and hustle.

“We knew we had our hands full and the kids competed and didn’t give up,” he said. “They fought to the end, but we need more consistency. Players that normally give us six to 10 points have scored less the last few games.”

The Rockets hit the road to take on Los Alamos at 1 p.m. Saturday.

