Above: Dr. Peggy Brewer, seeking re-election for District 3 of the RISD Board of Education, addresses the audience at a Wednesday luncheon of the Chaves County Federation of Republican Women. All eight of the Republican candidates were invited to speak at the event. The only Democrat running was not invited to participate because, according to a group officer, the event was designed to introduce Republican candidates only. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Below: District 1 RISD Board of Education candidate Timothy Aguilar talks to a person following the Chaves County Federation of Republic Women luncheon at the Elk Lodge Wednesday. Aguilar, a local youth minister and parent, is running against two other candidates. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Eight Republican candidates for the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education, appearing without the lone registered Democrat vying for a seat, talked to a crowd of about 100 people at a Wednesday luncheon sponsored by the Chaves County Federation of Republican Women.

Speaking about three weeks before the Feb. 7 election day and while early voting is underway, many candidates expressed support for teachers’ jobs and salaries and the need to emphasize instruction in core subjects. They were answering two questions that the local group’s vice president, Margaret Kennard, [auth] said had been provided to panel members about eight days before the event at the Elks Lodge on North Montana Avenue.

The questions were, how would you address the budget shortfall, and what policies would you support to ensure that reading, writing, arithmetic, history, etc., are the focus of public education, rather than social agendas?

Each candidate from Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5 was given four minutes to talk, explaining his or her experience and purpose for running for office and providing answers to the questions.

Arturo Ibarra, the incumbent candidate for District 5 and a registered Democrat, was not invited to attend, said Kennard, because the group’s by-laws prohibit including registered Democrats at candidate events. The District 4 seat held by Ruben Sanchez is not up for election until 2019.

“It was not a forum,” said Kennard to explain the absence of Ibarra. “It was an introduction to Republican candidates.”

District 1 candidates include incumbent Mona Kirk, a former teacher and principal in Roswell for many years; youth minister and parent Timothy Aguilar; and Jennifer Stanford, parent of six children in public schools and a school volunteer.

Aguilar spoke of the importance of being prudent with the district budget. “We have to be wise with our budget. I think we owe that to our city and the public.” He said he has spoken with past board members and agrees with them that surplus money now being held in reserve funds should be spent on students. He added that he is supportive of teachers and teachers’ pay and does not think the union necessarily promotes their interests.

“I don’t think Santa Fe should dictate how we run our kids and how we teach our students,” he said in response to the question about classroom instruction, adding that parents need to be involved in what is taught at the local level.

Stanford said that budget cuts should start with “wasteful things” rather than touching salaries or benefits. Her response about instruction received some applause.

“I would just get rid of Common Core,” she said. “I considered myself a good student but I have to be on Google to help my children with sixth-grade math.” She added that she would like to see more emphasis on science and math.

Kirk said expenditures should be reduced to match recurring income. “The key to managing the budget is to match recurring revenues with recurring expenditures and then to maintain cash balances,” she said. “We need to anticipate reductions from the state.”

She said that 85 percent to 95 percent of the district budget is tied up in personnel salaries and benefits and that category would have to absorb some of the reductions, although she said it could be done through attrition rather than layoffs.

She explained having abstained recently from a vote to move forward with reconstruction at Del Norte Elementary School by saying that she did not think it was prudent at this time to commit funds for construction with the state funding situation still uncertain.

Kirk said that she wants to improve the district’s report card, which rose to a “C” in 2016, and that would entail focusing on essential subjects.

District 2 candidates are incumbent Denise Austin, a former English teacher and basketball coach and currently a senior vice president at Pioneer Bank, and Louis Mestas, who has 38 years of experience as an educator at all levels, including as a superintendent of Hagerman and as an assistant superintendent in Clovis and Roswell.

Mestas said that he believes in the commitment of Roswell teachers, seeing how many work on weekends and at nights. “They love their students and they spell love t-i-m-e.”

He said that needed budget reductions could best be handled by not hiring additional staff when personnel retire. He also said that travel budgets could be reduced significantly.

He also spoke against a legislative proposal to replace the New Mexico Secretary of State position with a state board of education. “That’s what we had before. That’s what I worked under,” he said.

Austin explained that the school district experienced cuts in three categories after the legislative special session in the fall and could experience more now that the legislature has reconvened and is dealing with a continuing budget shortfall.

She said it is vital for the school district to maintain its cash reserves. “I would love to be the first one digging holes and building schools,” she said to explain her recent decisions to vote against funding commitments to rebuild Del Norte Elementary School. “Right now, we don’t have certainty of being reimbursed by the state. If we use the money from reserves for construction, that could cause a problem.”

She said her priorities include working to ensure good leadership and recruitment and retention of good teachers.

District 3 candidates are Dr. Peggy Brewer, current board president, and youth minister Alan Scott Gedde.

Gedde, who has worked with two Roswell churches as a children’s minister and has six children, said that he learned to appreciate after graduating from high school the instruction he had received from his teachers in spite of his lack of concern as a student, when he dreamed of being a professional musician or athlete.

“Everything my teachers had taught me could be used,” he said. “To me, social agendas don’t belong in a school. It should be about teaching (students) what they need to know to achieve what they need to achieve.”

He said that the district budget should be run much like that of a household budget. “My father told me always have money in the bank,” Gedde said. “I think that is a wise way to budget, even for a school budget.”

District 5 candidate James Edwards, a former military member and the current coordinator of the Career Success Center and Veteran’s Support Center at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, said he has a strong commitment to the east side of the city but sees himself as someone who will represent the entire area.

In terms of budget, he said that reductions should focus on the top salary earners and the biggest expenditures first. He also said that he supports proposed state legislation that would limit the amount of money paid to superintendents when released early from their contracts.

He agreed that classroom instruction should emphasize the fundamental subjects. “We don’t need to be focusing on social agendas,” he said.

Asked after the event if he would have been opposed to participation by his opponent, incumbent Ibarra, a Roswell Honda employee, he said no. “I am better at a debate,” he said. “Four minutes is not long to talk.”

Ibarra, reached at work for a comment, chose not to respond by press time. He said that he was unfamiliar with the questions and would have wanted more time to answer.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

