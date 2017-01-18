Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of contr5lled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the [auth] containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Agents from the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force arrested Dion Weldon Sentell, 52, of the 700 block of South Kentucky Avenue, Tuesday in the 500 block of West McGaffey Street on outstanding arrest warrants. According to a report, during a search after the arrest, Sentell was allegedly found to be in possession of three empty syringes, a blue metal vial with a crystalline substance that tested positive for amphetamines and meth-amphetamines and a jewelers bag that allegedly contained a crystalline residue. Sentell, who had active arrest warrants for failing to comply with conditions of release for a district court case, was additionally charged in a new magistrate court case with one count of possession of controlled substances, and one count of possession, delivery or manufacture of a drug.

David Buckner, 48, of the 6400 block of Cree Road in Dexter, was arrested Tuesday at 3:31 p.m. in the 400 block of West Country Club Road and charged with the assault and battery of a health care worker. According to a police report, Buckner allegedly battered a patient and a nurse at a local healthcare facility. In addition to the battery charges, he was also charged with criminal damage to property.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Washington Avenue Tuesday at 7 a.m. in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed a backpack containing cash and workout clothes was stolen from a vehicle.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Greenbrier Tuesday at 12:47 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a truck was damaged.

