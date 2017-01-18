Username: 1

Patricia Ann Slayton, 82, left this earth on January 15, 2017, at University Medical Center [auth] in Lubbock, Texas from complications of pneumonia while surrounded by loving family. Visitation and viewing will be held at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, 900 South Main Street, Rowell, New Mexico, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017. Services will be held Friday, January 20, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Roswell Baptist Temple, 700 East Berrendo Road, Roswell, New Mexico, 88201. Graveside services will follow at South Park Cemetery, 3101 South Main, Roswell, New Mexico, 88203.

Patricia was born in Borger, Texas on July 19, 1934. After attending school in Lubbock, Texas, she married the love of her life, Paul Slayton. They were married in Clovis, New Mexico on March 11, 1950 and resided in Lubbock, Texas. As she grew into a young woman, she spent many hours at Paul’s side building hot rods and custom cars. As they grew together Patricia was a trusted advisor and partner to Paul in all his endeavors. During their marriage, they had homes in Roswell, New Mexico, 1957 to present, Farmington, New Mexico 1982 to 1987, the Escudilla Ranch near Capitan, New Mexico 1978 until 1998 and Lubbock, Texas 2002 to present. Patricia’s commitment to Paul and their family has been an inspiration and example to those who are close to them.

Patricia was a natural redhead who shared her passion for life with her family by telling stories of her years growing up in west Texas. Those stories always inspired a sense of excitement, imagination, and adventure in all who heard them. She was a champion bowler, natural interior decorator, and dedicated gardener. Pat’s beautifully decorated homes were always warm and inviting to anyone who happened by and usually had the wonderful smell of something delicious coming from the kitchen. Her homes were always surrounded with welcoming yards full of fabulous roses, large pecan trees and a fort for the kids. She was especially engaged with her grandchildren. She would take time away from her household duties to play games, run races, and build forts; as she modeled the priority of family, fun, and adventure.

Patricia was co-founder and a director of the Slayton Foundation, whose primary purpose is helping retired pastors, missionaries, churches, boys and girls homes and other community needs. The focus of the foundation is spreading the gospel of Christ along with child and family welfare which perfectly reflects the legacy of generosity and love for people that defined Patricia. Some of the organizations regularly supported by the foundation are: Cal Farley’s Boys and Girls Ranches, Baptist Children’s Home, Salvation Army, Harvest Ministries, CASA, Assurance Home, Albuquerque Children’s Home, and Children’s Hope.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Paul Slayton; four children, Jack Slayton and wife Mickey, Roger Slayton, Denise Allison and husband Woody, Scott Slayton and wife Mona; nine grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; sister Martha Carter and husband George, brother James Hedgcoth and wife Ruby, brother-in-law Dr. Bill Slayton and wife Norma along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Tommy and Nell Hedgcoth, three brothers, Jack Hedgcoth, Carlos Hedgcoth and Jerry Hedgcoth, one sister Wanda Hedgcoth, and granddaughter Nicole Slayton.

Her heart was so full of love and she was always willing to help anyone in need whether family, friend, or stranger. Pat was much loved and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and loved ones.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Michael Slayton, James Allison III, Andrew Slayton, Mark Villanueva, Timothy Summers Jr., Vince Martinez, Josh Winkles, and Davis Morrow.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Patricia to the Slayton Foundation, P. O. Box 2035, Roswell, New Mexico 88202-2035 or any of the above listed worthy organizations.

Obituary was lovingly written by the family.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

