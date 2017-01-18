Username: 1

With the recent resignation of acting President Rita Kane-Doerhoefer, MainStreet Roswell is moving forward with several new leaders in place. The new officers include President Molly Boyles, Vice President Jim Fielding, Peggy Seskey is remaining as treasurer and the new secretary is Kim Wood. The Board members also include Juliana Halvorson, Xanthia Wright, Sean Davis, Amanda King and Billy Wood.

“We are sad that Rita has left our board. Her hard work for MainStreet Roswell for more than 10 years has made a great impact on the MSR corridor and her ability to [auth] juggle so many tasks at one time is a great loss to our Board,” said Boyles.

Executive Director Kathy Lay said, “We are working to grow the Board to include more merchants, property owners, and individuals with a real interest and love for our downtown. We need leaders who can help us guide MSR to the best ways for us to help our local merchants grow, and our downtown thrive.”

Boyles added, “If there are individuals in our community that are interested in serving on any of our committees or helping with any of our activities, we would love to hear from them.”

MainStreet Roswell has already implemented the First Friday Downtown Markets to help our merchants by drawing people to the corridor so that they can shop after normal business hours. There are plans to ramp up certain events while considering passing on other events in the future.

Plans for the 70th Anniversary UFO Festival have already begun with a focus on working with many different organizations and individuals collaborating to increase productivity.

MSR is already in discussions with The Hispano Chamber of Commerce on ways the two organizations can work together to bolster the 30th anniversary of the Piňata Fest in September.

September will also bring new and exciting changes to the Chile Cheese Festival. The changes are still in the early planning stages, but we are hoping to bring back some fun activities from the past and introduce a new facet to the festival.

MainStreet Roswell was founded in 1988 and works to build on Roswell’s historical past by creating a sustainable, cooperative and dynamic downtown district.

