The common ingredient in the Goddard Lady Rockets’ recent win streak has been a big first quarter.

That didn’t happen Tuesday in Portales, where the Lady Rams (10-5 and ranked No. 11 overall in the state) jumped all over Goddard in the opening period, 19-2.

But the hard-nosed, never-say-die Lady Rockets kept plugging away and when the dust had settled, Goddard, in just three quarters, had turned a 17-point deficit into an 18-point victory, 61-43.

"Everything that could go wrong went wrong in that first quarter," said Goddard head coach Jared Neighbors. "Defensively, we were flat-footed. We just couldn't knock down any shots. We didn't rotate well against their bigs. They hit 3s that they usually don't hit. But we started chipping away in the second, playing better defense and getting rebounds."

The Rockets outscored the Rams 17-8 in the second quarter to cut the Portales lead to eight points at halftime. The second half belonged to Goddard.

“We came out in the third and lit it up,” Neighbors said. “We got fast breaks, we kept pushing the ball and making their bigs get up and down the court.”

The Rockets’ won the third quarter 20-5 and took a seven-point lead into the final frame where they doubled up the Lady Rams 22-11 to complete the impressive comeback victory.

Junior Camarynn Villalpando finished with 14 points, sophomore Bailey Beene had 13, seniors Katherine Kolker and Desi Flores each scored 12 and senior Micaela Kolker had 10.

“Lara Carrica was the only player that didn’t score, but like always, she did so many little things for us,” Neighbors said. “She’s not real big, but she was able to keep their bigs off the boards, which was huge.”

Neighbors joked that the game was hard on his heart, but said it was one of the more remarkable contests he’s been a part of.

“Two years ago Taos jumped on us early and we came back on them, but against a high-caliber team — this was big,” he said. “It’s just fun. The kids work hard, never quit and just find ways to win.”

The Lady Rockets will try to keep the good times rolling as they head to Loving on Saturday to take on the Lady Falcons at 2:30 p.m.

