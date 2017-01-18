Username: 1

Roswell senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda scores the first points of the game with a 3-pointer from the left wing during the [auth] Lady Coyotes’ 60-23 victory over the visiting Chaparral Lady Lobos Tuesday night in the Coyote Den. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Above: Roswell senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda is fouled while driving to the basket to start the fourth quarter of the Lady Coyotes’ 60-23 win over the visiting Chaparral Lady Lobos Tuesday night in the Coyote Den. De La Cerda finished with a game-high 31 points. (David Rocha Photo)

Below: Roswell senior guard Sheyanne Sandoval pulls down a rebound during the Lady Coyotes big win over Chaparral Tuesday night. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

After a week with no games, the Lady Coyotes Tuesday matchup with Chaparral started nearly an hour late due to a referee shortage, but the time off and delays didn’t seem to bother the defending state champs as they used a huge third quarter to squash the visiting Lady Lobos 60-23.

Senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda scored the first eight points for Roswell and junior forward Valeria Bonilla made it 11-4 midway through the first frame with a lay up and an extra shot on the foul.

It was Bonilla’s first varsity action of the season as she works her way back from a knee injury and while her three points were welcomed, her biggest play of the night came when she landed hard on the floor.

“That first fall after a knee injury can be scary,” said Roswell head coach Fernie Sanchez. “For her to fall and then get up with a smile was great to see. Her teammates were excited. She’s a great boost for us. She makes us bigger and we were actually able to go with a big lineup a couple times, where Jaedyn was the smallest kid on the floor. She makes us better for sure.”

The Roswell offense did stall a bit early, but as usual, the defense helped Roswell keep the lead.

“We missed some shots and started rushing, but it got better as the game went on,” said Sanchez. “Sheyanne Sandoval was big for us when we were struggling. She gets rebounds, tips balls, makes steals. She’s tenacious on the floor and does the dirty work.”

Sandoval had nine points on the night.

The Coyotes had an 11-point lead late in the second quarter when they hit another lull, but with the defense cranking on all cylinders, the Coyotes couldn’t lose the ball either. A Sandoval jumper sent the Coyotes into the locker room with a 28-15 halftime lead.

Roswell put the game away in the third as De La Cerda scored 15 of her 31 points while the Lady Lobos were held to just four points in each of the final two quarters.

The Lady Coyotes host the Deming Lady Wildcats at 3 p.m. Saturday.

