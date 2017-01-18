Username: 1

An example of one of the kinds of prints that children will create in RMAC’s Printmaking for Kids class with Amanda Nicholson. (Submitted Photo)

This week kicks off the winter 2017 kids’ art classes at the Roswell Museum and Art Center.

For those who have attended before and those who are thinking about starting, the children’s clay classes offer the chance to work with the experienced and talented instructor, Aria Finch, on Tuesdays for six weeks to build one-of-a-kind clay [auth] pieces and decorate them with colorful glazes. This is a great opportunity for kids to focus on texture, hand-eye coordination and confidence in a unique clay class setting.

In addition to this regular offering, RMAC will also offer some new classes for kids. Printmaking for Kids with instructor Amanda Nicholson will run Jan. 18 to Feb. 15, for ages 8 to teen, and all skill levels.

In this class, students will explore various printmaking methods, including gelli printing, relief prints, collagraphs and simple screen prints. Throughout the class, student-artists will be encouraged to explore imagery and their own interests for their prints.

Amy Bondurant will also be teaching a mixed media class from March 1 to March 17 on Wednesdays and Friday afternoons in which children ages 7 to teen can delve into the art of mixed media by exploring the use of charcoal, pastels, watercolors and other media.

And finally, RMAC is pleased to offer a special spring break program, “Around the World.” Join instructor Amanda Nicholson for three days of fun exploring art from around the world. This program will involve creating students’ own suitcases in which they will keep art souvenirs, sketchbooks of recorded travels and artworks.

For those interested in registering for classes, visit roswellmuseum.org. There are a limited number of scholarships available for those with financial need. To register, please call Amanda Nicholson, curator of education, at 575-624-6744, ext. 22.

