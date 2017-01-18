Hike It & Spike It Donation
Rio Rancho senior running back Josh Foley was recently named the 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year for New Mexico and chose to donate $1,000 [auth] provided by the Gatorade Play It Forward Fund to the Roswell Hike It and Spike It committee. This year’s version of the largest charity flag football tournament in the world will take place May 26-28. A story in the Jan. 7 sports section mistakenly identified Foley in a stock photo from last year’s Hike It and Spike It tournament. The Record regrets the error. (Photo Courtesy of Josh Foley)
