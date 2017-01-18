Username: 1

I enjoyed reading your article (Wednesday) morning (Dispatch New Mexico column by Tom McDonald). I always enjoy a good laugh before I start the day.

You guys keep stirring the pot. Maybe you’ll get lucky and someone will actually believe what you are spouting. From a losers point of view, the winner is always a [auth] lessor person and of course they had to have cheated to have beaten the better person.

Trump isn’t politically correct most of the time, he doesn’t act like a politician and for the most part is crude. But on his worst day, he is 100 times better for the country than the candidate the Democrats ran against him would have been. So you go on badmouthing him in your articles if you want, after all, you have the luxury of having a job that pays your salary.

Up hill or not, I believe President Trump will do exactly what he said he will do, Make America Great Again. I just wish all those people who have tickets to the inauguration and are not going would donate them to others who want to attend, but then most of them think anyone who wants to attend must be un-American and deplorable!

Anyway, thanks for the laugh!

Don Determan

Roswell

