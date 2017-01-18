Username: 1

(Editor’s note: The following letter is in reference to a photo and caption that ran in the Jan. 7 edition, in which [auth] J.T. Craycofat can be seen riding a horse in the snow to pick up groceries for a friend.)

J.T. Craycofat, what a friend. We don’t have a lot of so-called friends that would do what J.T. did for a friend. But I have a friend that would do anything for me, just as J.T. did for his friends. She is Betty D. Sanders. What a friend.

You know, some people won’t even say hello (and yet) and we are all blessed. You ever know when you may need somebody. Family is OK, but you also need a good friend (like) what J.T. did. You never know.

I had three so-called friends that turned on me. But God’s still blessed me, and they seem to be doing OK.

Tina Washington

Roswell

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Cartoon takes shot at the messenger Taking a shameful ride around town »