In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record [auth] has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.

BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.

Escobedo

Name: Juan Escobedo

Age: 21

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Jan. 15 for Aggravated DWI, second or subsequent offense

BrAC/BAC: 0.19

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

Gamboa

Name: Michael A. Gamboa

Age: 20

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Jan. 17 for Aggravated DWI, possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of alcohol, open alcohol container in vehicle, driving with suspended license, following too closely

BrAC/BAC: .17

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Guerra

Name: Roger Guerra

Age: 33

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Jan. 14 for Aggravated DWI

BrAC/BAC: Refused

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

