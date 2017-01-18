DWI arrests in Chaves County
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record [auth] has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Escobedo
Name: Juan Escobedo
Age: 21
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Jan. 15 for Aggravated DWI, second or subsequent offense
BrAC/BAC: 0.19
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
Gamboa
Name: Michael A. Gamboa
Age: 20
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Jan. 17 for Aggravated DWI, possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of alcohol, open alcohol container in vehicle, driving with suspended license, following too closely
BrAC/BAC: .17
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Guerra
Name: Roger Guerra
Age: 33
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Jan. 14 for Aggravated DWI
BrAC/BAC: Refused
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
