RUIDOSO — It was a tough start to the District 4-4A season for the Colts, as an extremely slow first half led to a 70-46 loss at Ruidoso.

“It was a typical game for our team,” said NMMI coach Christian Stevens. “We only scored nine points at halftime. In the first quarter it was 13-8, so it was a decent game, but the second quarter we only managed to score one point. Same story as always, though. We came out and we beat them in the second half by seven points, so we battled then, but we’ve got to get over that [auth] first-half slump where we let them get out too early on us.”

The Colts trailed 36-9 at the half, with the only points in the second quarter coming off a 1-for-2 performance at the line by Fabian Martinez.

Again, NMMI came up big in the second, outscoring the Warriors 14-12 in the third and 23-22 in the fourth, but it was too late to play catch up.

Despite the slow start and loss, Stevens had kudos for several Colts.

“Hector (Reyna), of course, he’s on a four-game streak where he’s doing his job as a point guard, finding the players we need him to find and not turning the ball over. And he’s making big plays for us.”

Reyna picked up 10 points for the Colts, while Andres Aranda had eight.

“I thought Aranda gave 100 percent effort,” the coach said. “He had another near double-double. (12 rebounds) He had a great performance as well, and that’s four games in a row of him absolutely performing. A surprise performance was Jesus Luy, who scored 10 big points in the fourth quarter. He came out slow like the rest of the team in the first half, but he was able to step up later and play the game we expected him to play.”

And while those three were big on offense, Stevens also had praise for a defensive performance.

“I want to acknowledge Chris Padilla, who gave us everything he could on defense,” the coach said. “He shut down their best player for eight minutes, and I think that was a big push in our second half.”

That scorer was Josh Romero, who lead the game with 21 points.

Next up for the 1-10, 0-1 Colts is a rematch with Hagerman Thursday, then another district game Saturday against top-ranked Hope Christian.

