Username: 1

If you haven’t been to a high school basketball game [auth] in a while, or don’t pay any attention to our local teams, now would be a good time to dip your toe in the water — with a coming cross-town rivalry that could prove to be a classic.

Next Friday, the District 4-5A basketball schedule tips off as both Goddard High School teams make the short drive south to Roswell High School for the games.

In recent years, Roswell has dominated Goddard on the hardwood, but this year could be different, especially on the girls’ side.

Everybody knows about Roswell senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda. The future New Mexico Lobo is arguably the best player in the state and she is surrounded by kids that could start on any team in the state. Nobody would bet against the Lady Coyotes making a deep run in the playoffs and perhaps defending their state title.

But on the north side, a Lady Rocket team that started out 4-5 has won nine of its last 10 games, and in impressive fashion. If they weren’t on the radar already, they have to be after Tuesday night’s insane comeback in Portales.

The Lady Rockets stumbled out of the blocks and were in 19-2 after the first quarter, but kept their composure, believed in each other and went on to win the game 61-43. That’s a 35-point swing in just 24 minutes of basketball.

Goddard’s lone loss during the 10-game stretch was in the GHS Holiday Classic final against the Lady Coyotes. It was a 10-point loss, but also the closest the Lady Rockets have played Roswell in recent memory.

Since then, Goddard has won each of the past five games by no less than 18 points. The biggest win was at home against Ruidoso (79-30) and the rest were on the road against quality opponents, including a 34-point victory at Chaparral, a team the Lady Coyotes beat by 37 in the Coyote Den Tuesday night.

If you made me pick, I’d probably go with the Lady Coyotes. De La Cerda is just too good and makes everyone around her better. Junior forward Valeria Bonilla is back on the floor after an injury, giving Roswell the ability to go with longer lineups and more ways to give opposing defenses fits.

But after what I saw from Goddard at the state volleyball tournament, I wonder if that mojo has carried over to hoops.

On the other hand, as Roswell head coach Fernie Sanchez has said, we are witnessing something special when De La Cerda takes the floor. On Tuesday night she scored 31 points, eight points more than the entire opposing roster. Such scoring feats have become old hat for De La Cerda and while her game keeps the fans cheering, they have come to expect that type of output each night.

And with a strength of schedule that makes the other top-five teams, including Goddard at No. 5, look like they are playing a JV schedule, it’s hard to imagine the Lady Coyotes won’t be ready for just about anything the Lady Rockets can throw at them.

But as we all know, when it comes to Goddard-Roswell, throw out the records and accolades, forget about the pedigree and the years of success at Roswell and definitely don’t get hung up on the fact that just a few weeks ago, the Lady Rockets couldn’t seem to put four quarters together.

When these two hard-working squads tip off at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, we could see the most competitive and exciting matchup in years.

On the boys’ side, the Coyotes sit in their usual spot among the three best teams in Class 5A, having won six straight going back to the Poe Corn tourney in late December.

The Rockets have been hit or miss, literally. They’re efficient and sound in one game, then can’t buy a shot the next. Head coach Anthony Mestas is hopeful things will turn around for Goddard, as his boys have showed no signs of quit, but suffer from a lack of depth that often hurts them late in games.

With that said, there are some fun matchups in this game.

How many 3-pointers will fall when Goddard senior LeAnthoney Harrison and Roswell sophomore Tarren Burrola get hot from behind the arc. Who will win the rebounding battle between juniors Logan Eaker of the Coyotes and Dalin Stanford of the Rockets.

And if the Rockets can keep it close, can Mestas come up with a plan to outsmart Roswell head coach Britt Cooper.

The best thing about the district schedule is that we get to see these rivalry games again on Feb. 10 at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gym, and then perhaps again in the district tournament. And of course, anything can happen at state.

See you at the gym.

———

Staff writer AJ Dickman can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 307, or sports2@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« Kids’ art classes build confidence, coordination Got a laugh from loser’s point of view »