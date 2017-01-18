Username: 1

Since the first week in January, about 15 people have been scammed out of $600 to $1,500 by scammers claiming to be with the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the County Assessor’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office. The scammer will claim the individual has a warrant out for his or her arrest that needs to be paid immediately, over the phone, or the individual could face incarceration.

The scammer informs the individual that they owe a certain amount of money, and to avoid arrest, he or she is told to put that sum on a prepaid card, and read the numbers to the scammer.

“If they have a warrant for their arrest, no amount of money over the phone will make their warrant go away and we’ve had a lot of people actually fall for this, and a lot of people call either after it happens, or it’s somebody calling suspecting that was a scam,” said Sara LaMontine, Sheriff’s Office administrator for Chaves County.

Many more residents have been called by these scammers, but have not become victims.

The Roswell Police Department said it has not received any complaints about the scam.

“We’ve had a lot of people call saying they did receive a call … and because they’re given phone numbers and names to call, and like I said, sometimes they’ll say they’re from the assessor’s office to make it sound believable,” LaMontine said.

After the card numbers are read to the scammer, the money is removed from the card’s account. LaMontine said scammers are then telling the victims to send the empty card to the County Clerk’s office so they can be reimbursed for the cost of the card.

“The clerk’s office is actually getting these empty cards,” LaMontine said. “They obviously have nothing to do with it but they’re receiving empty gift cards where people are expecting to get reimbursed. But at that point, the money is taken off the card by the scammer.”

The Sheriff’s Office reports scammers have told victims they’re a deputy with their office, or someone from the County Clerk’s Office or the County Assessor’s Office. One scammer claimed to be an attorney named Goldstein, but when investigators asked for her first name, she yelled at them.

“We’ve called a lot of the numbers ourselves and while a lot of them are fake numbers, some of them are real, and we’ve spoken to a lot of the scammers. They’re very, very rude, they’re bullies, and they’ll think it’s believable, because of what they think they already did, when it’s not true. They’re using these tactics that are somewhat convincing to certain people,” LaMontine said.

On Monday, LaMontine said one of the numbers reported as a scammer’s number was in fact one of the fax numbers for the courthouse.

“The lady I was speaking to gave me the phone number that showed up on caller ID. (It) sounded familiar, so I called it, and it was definitely a fax number,” she said.

One scammer claimed to be a deputy named Pete Hernandez, but there is no such person employed by the office.

The Sheriff’s Office said they would never contact an individual regarding a warrant.

“The way warrants work is you get picked up, you go to jail, you get booked, you bond out, then you can leave, but the money is not ever, ever transferred over the phone,” LaMontine said.

According to the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page, some of the numbers associated with the scam are 575-252-3330, 575-252-3651, and 877-658-7235.

On Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office instructs citizens not to send money over the phone to anyone who claims you have a debt you are unaware of, and that if you have a warrant for your arrest, no amount of money over the phone will cancel the warrant.

