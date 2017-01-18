Cleveland Cavaliers forward [auth] Kevin Love, left, and Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver compete for rebounding position during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The Cavaliers won 120-108. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was limited in practice with a sore back and is questionable for Thursday’s game against Phoenix.

Love didn’t have any contact during Wednesday’s practice, the Cavs’ first since returning from a six-game road trip. Coach Tyronn Lue said Love participated in the first half of the workout.

During the portion open to media, Love moved well while taking part in a shooting drill. He has missed four games this season, two with a knee issue and one while recovering from food poisoning.

Love sat out the second half of Monday night’s 126-91 loss at Golden State. Afterward, he said he didn’t expect to miss any games.

He’s averaging 20.7 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Cavs, who went 3-3 on their trip but haven’t played well lately.