Username: 1

Advertising





Barbara Ana Worden Dickinson was a loving mother. Born on August 24, 1921, she passed on January 10, 2017.

Following World War II, Barbara worked as the secretary for a comm[auth] anding general in Japan and Germany to help those countries again become responsible and productive world citizens. She enjoyed and appreciated the Japanese and German people, and held a special fondness for them.

After she married in 1950, she bore two children, Daniel and David, and is survived by David, and Daniel’s two children and ten grandchildren.

After her separation from her husband in 1964 and eventual divorce, Barbara earned her master’s degree in speech pathology at Minot State College, and for the next 26 years, she helped many children and adults overcome speech problems from injury, disease, or birth, and helped them to have happier lives. Following her retirement as a speech pathologist from the Roswell Independent School District, she helped with the creation of the Wilson-Cobb History and Genealogy Library.

She was a good person, and she will be deeply missed, but now her suffering is over.

Services will be held in Ruthland, Vermont at a later date.

Entrusted to Baca’s Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for “Veterans and Family Memorial Care.” For online condolences log on to bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Alfred V. Martinez Virginia Chaves »