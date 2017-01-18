Username: 1

HOBBS — Authorities say a southeastern New Mexico sheriff has died in a crash.

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Steve Ackerman died Tuesday as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The office says New Mexico State Police is handling the investigation. No other details were immediately available.

It’s believed that Ackerman may have been heading to Santa Fe for the start of the New Mexico legislative session.

A husband and father, Ackerman was elected in 2014 as the top law enforcement officer in Lea County, which borders the Texas-New Mexico state line.

Ackerman [auth] previously served as chief deputy and had worked for the sheriff’s office for about 15 years. He also had worked for other county agencies and as an instructor at the law enforcement academy. City Councilor Jason Perry said there will be a procession today beginning in Albuquerque to transport Ackerman’s body back to Hobbs.

Perry said the procession is expected to arrive in Roswell around 11:45 a.m. as it turns east onto Pine Lodge Road.

The procession is taking back roads to U.S. 380 to avoid the stop lights in town, Perry said.

“We are asking all able-bodied citizens of Chaves County to line up along East Pine Lodge Road by the mall tomorrow around 11:45 a.m.,” he said.

Perry said he heard about the procession from Chaves County Sheriff Britt Snyder.

Perry also is enouraging people to fly American flags.

“We are asking all citizens to come out and show our sympathy to the Ackerman family and law enforcement of Lea County as well as all law enforcement across the state,” Perry said.

