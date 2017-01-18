Username: 1

It is with deep and heavy sadness that we announce the death of Alfred Villareal Martinez, 61, of Roswell, NM. Alfred passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. He was born on January 20, 1956, to Albert Martinez and Hope Villareal in Roswell, NM.

Alfred honorably served in the United States Army. He married the love of his life Felisita Acosta on July 17, 1992, in Midland, TX. They were happily married for 24½ years. Alfred worked in what he liked most, as a cook, and always consistently provided an honest living for his family. Alfred brought happiness and laughter everywhere he went. Saying jokes and making others laugh were part of what he enjoyed [auth] doing throughout his life. Being such an active individual with such a great sense of humor made him a unique person. Going to the casino was one of the things he loved doing. Alfred was a good mechanic and was always willing to help all who needed a helping hand. His greatest pride and passion were spending time with his loving wife, his children, and grandchildren; he loved them more than life itself. Alfred will be greatly missed and always remembered by his loving family and friends.

Preceding Alfred in death are his father, Albert Martinez; his grandparents: Josephine Villareal and Lorenzo Villareal; granddaughters: Andrea Contreras and Josephine Villareal.

Surviving to cherish Alfred’s memory are his precious wife, Felisita, his mother, Hope Martinez of Roswell, NM; Pops, Javier Martinez of Roswell, NM; four daughters: Natascha Martinez, Martina Martinez, Christina Leon (Andrew Contreras), Paulina Herrera (Andrew Herrera), all of Roswell; two sons: Lorenzo Martinez (Anna Molina), Anthony Martinez, both of Roswell; grandchildren Alycia Couture and Mariyah Couture of Artesia, Sergio Contreras, Emmett Martinez, Da Vina Contreras, Aubree Herrera, of Roswell, NM; and 11 grandchildren in Germany; brothers: Raymond Villareal, Paul Martinez of California, Alexander Martinez of Roswell; sisters: Rosie Martinez, Lily Salcido, Shelia Lopez all of Roswell, NM.

Viewing for Alfred will be Sunday, January 22, 2017, at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Rosary will be recited following at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life for Alfred will be Monday, January 23, 2017, at 10 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Roberts, Andrew Contreras, Vicente De La O, Ralph Morones, Joshua Perez, and Raymond Martinez.

Pallbearers will be Paul Martinez, Alexander Martinez, Jacob Morales, Lorenzo Martinez, Anthony Martinez, and Andrew Herrera.

Please take a moment to share a tribute in memory of Alfred with his family in the online registry at andersonbethany.com.

Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Alfred Martinez’s family in their time of need.

