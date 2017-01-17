Username: 1

We live in a world where truth is hard to find, at least in the popular media. Almost everything is presented to us as if truth were merely an opinion, as if there were two sides to every story. Nothing is right, and nothing is wrong. It all depends on your point of view.

That is a very dangerous world to live in.

When there is no solid, trustworthy source of information for the populace to turn to, then we can never even begin to rectify the problems facing us. It’s all but impossible. When corporate America makes it difficult for Americans to say “this is true” or “this is false” then they’ve achieved control of us by the [auth] simple act of division. Most of us know that the term “divide and conquer” has been around for a long, long time.

I recently had an online argument with a man who said, “It’s a fact that millions of illegal aliens voted in the last election.” I looked into this, and found it wasn’t a fact at all. The recorded cases of voter fraud were statistically insignificant. I showed him my sources: the Washington Post, Snopes, and Factcheck.org. He laughed. He said those were not credible sources. So I asked him to show me his sources. He showed me one, from “Investor’s Business Daily.” IBD based the crux of it’s voter fraud claim, in large part, on one primary source: a phone app developed by a man who wanted people to report voter fraud when they saw it. It was, of course, specious and groundless, but no matter. He had a source to counter mine. Nothing was solved.

That’s just one of many examples of “Fake News” blurring the lines of our reality.

People can argue that there is bias on both sides of the political scale, and I’d agree. But there’s a difference between having a bias and pushing an agenda. A bias is an inclination to favor or disdain a given thing. An agenda is the willful distortion of facts that serves a surreptitious end. In addition to being misinformed, many people simply do not know things that they need to know, like how the U.S. government owes our Social Security fund $2.7 trillion, but instead of paying back the money, they plan to slash benefits for retirees.

There will probably never be a news source that is above reproach, that everyone can agree is beyond dispute, but there should be at least one news source that everyone can agree is usually honest and true. As of now, that does not exist in America, and we are suffering for it. When bald-faced lies are masked as a difference of opinion, the people on the receiving end of those lies have a legitimate cause for concern.

Craig Abalos

Roswell

