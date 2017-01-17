Username: 1

Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District Superintendent Aron Balock, left at top, and lawyer A.J. Olsen, top right, discuss business matters with board members at the group’s January board of directors meeting Monday. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

A lease for land in Eddy County has been awarded to a cattle rancher following a Tuesday vote by the board of directors of the the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservation District.

The district, which has its offices in Roswell, had issued a Request for Proposals in December for someone to lease about 227 acres between Carlsbad and Loving. The land was purchased by the district as a means of [auth] obtaining water rights in the Carlsbad Irrigation District, according to district Superintendent Aron Balock.

Two bids were submitted and considered at the Tuesday board of directors meeting of the water district. The winning bid from Richard Spence of Artesia offered $18 an acre for the 18-month lease term, with no added stipulations or conditions, while a second bid offered $7 an acre and had a couple of conditions attached, including that the bidder would charge $20 an acre to mow the property when necessary to avoid fire or other hazards.

Spence said that he would be using the property to graze cattle. The contract still needs to be signed for the deal to be official. Formed by court order in 1932, the conservancy district is dedicated to conserving water in the Roswell-Artesian basin, which covers areas in both Chaves and Eddy counties, and ensuring its use for residents, agricultural interests and businesses. The district has had its mandate expanded in later years to conserving waters in the Pecos River. As part of its conservation efforts, the district helps with irrigation projects and well monitoring and plugging. Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

