McDonald held the same position for five years at [auth] Eastern Washington.

The 33-year-old joins new offensive coordinator Troy Taylor from Eastern Washington after Dennis Erickson retired at the end of December. Taylor replaced fired co-offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

Former co-offensive coordinator Jim Harding received the new title of assistant head coach and will continue to coach the offensive line.

McDonald has a longtime relationship with Erickson, the man he replaces. He played for Erickson at Idaho in 2006 and coached under him in 2011 at Arizona State. McDonald also interned with the San Francisco 49ers in 2010.

The Eastern Washington staff has been popular this offseason as Utah hired Taylor and McDonald and coach Beau Baldwin was hired as California’s offensive coordinator.