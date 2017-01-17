Username: 1

Once again the RDR editorial staff has maintained it’s standard editorial policy by printing four letters to refute one letter written by Linda Kral. In her letter of Jan. 10, she made several valid points as to the Record’s editorial policy in regards to it’s political bias then went on to speak in defense of President elect and his stance regarding Meryl Streep’s remarks at the Golden Globe Awards.

Good grief! With this one letter you would think Linda had just unleashed the “dogs of war.” [auth] Here comes four rebuttal letters that are peppered with numerous bombastic remarks in describing the character of President-elect Trump and/or his supporters. These phrases are used so much by liberals that they have become clichéd.

If you think these four rebuttal letters aren’t enough to validate Ms. Kral’s viewpoint, in the same issue be sure to read Joe Conason’s column on “Investigating the hackers”; and as a sidelight to all this liberal tripe don’t overlook staff writer Lisa Dunlap as she pontificates on the righteousness of eliminating the opening prayer at Roswell school board meetings as a matter of respect, cultural values and diversity.

No doubt Ms. Dunlap wears a safety pin on her person as she and other liberals revel in the changes that have been heaped upon this nation under the current administration. President Obama aided by a dedicated administration and a Congress that literally surrendered their sworn duties of office was able to create the “perfect storm” that have ridden roughshod over our Constitution for eight years.

Now it appears this uncontrolled wave of liberalism is about to be reduced to a ripple and in some cases it will utterly evaporate as a new administrative team takes the helm on Jan. 20. For far too many Americans eight years of silence has not resulted in anything nearing respect, instead our silence has been seen as a sign of weakness/submission and used as a tool to chip away at our freedom and values.

Terry R. Koenig

Lake Arthur

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« When truth has no meaning, power rules