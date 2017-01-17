The university announced his decision on Tuesday.

The sparkplug of the Scarlet Knights [auth] offense, Grant missed the final eight games this past season after injuring his right leg against Iowa on Sept. 24. He had scored six touchdowns before being hurt, tallying both a kick and punt return touchdown in 2016.

He is fourth all-time in Rutgers history with 4,251 all-purpose yards and first with 2,606 kickoff return yards. Grant is tied for first in NCAA FBS history with eight career combined kick return touchdowns (five kickoff, three punt).

Grant says he’s excited about what he’s accomplished so far but he looks forward to competing again.