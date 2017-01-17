Amarista hit .257 with 11 RBIs and nine stolen bases last season for the San Diego [auth] Padres. He played all over the field, too, seeing time at second base, shortstop, outfield, third base and even recording an out as a pitcher.

The 27-year-old Amarista is another versatile piece for the Rockies as he reunites with new Rockies manager Bud Black.

Amarista is a career .230 hitter over six seasons with the Padres and the Los Angeles Angels, who signed him as an amateur free agent in 2007.

The Rockies also recently signed 36-year-old veteran outfielder Chris Denorfia to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league camp in spring training.