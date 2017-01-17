Rangers’ Diekman out at least half season because of colitis
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers reliever Jake Diekman is expected to miss at least half the season after upcoming surgery to treat colitis, a digestive condition.
The surgery is planned for Jan. 25. Diekman had a flare-up with his condition, which affects the intestines and colon, during the holidays.
The 29-year-old Diekman was 4-2 with a 3.40 ERA and four saves last season for the AL West champions. He came to Texas along with ace Cole Hamels in a deal with Philadelphia at the trading deadline in 2015.
