NMMI’s Abigail Valadez leans out to try and get a clear shot, away from the defense by Gateway’s Emily Turner. (Laura Brown Photo)

One quarter and a few missed shots — a lot of missed shots actually — saw the Lady Colts fall to Gateway 48-45 at the Redrock Center Tuesday. But coach Marisha Olesinski had few regrets.

“It’s not the outcome we wish for or play for, but I’m always proud how tough, how strong and dedicated they are,” the coach said.

The first quarter was low scoring on both sides, with NMMI going [auth] up 6-0 on baskets by Demitra Ulibarri and Sierra Walker, and the quarter ended with a slim 8-6 Colt lead.

After Ulibarri put NMMI up 10-6 to open the second, the Lady Warriors went on a 7-0 run to go up 13-10. After that, the sides mostly traded baskets, with back-to-back buckets by Walker putting the Colts up 16-15, and a final 2-pointer by Ulibarri sent NMMI to the locker room up 19-18.

But Gateway came out of the break raring to go. They outscored the Colts 24-11 to lead 42-30 after three. NMMI had chances, but the ball simply would not go in.

The scoring reversed in the final stanza, with the Colts getting hot, but their 15-6 run wasn’t enough to overcome the 12-point gap, especially with GCS 4-for-6 from the line in the final minutes. And again, the ball simply would not fall for NMMI, despite the Colts getting two, three and four tries at the basket each time, and Ulibarri hitting a huge trey with 8.9 seconds left in the game.

“They got away from us in the third quarter then we had to fight back for the rest of the game,” Olesinski said. “But I’m always proud of my girls when they play tough. When they play like they played last night. Like they played tonight. Even though the outcome isn’t what I would have liked, I’m proud of them. They hustled. They never gave up. The shooting wasn’t here tonight for us — we just missed so many easy shots — and that’s what it was.”

Ulibarri led the way with 19 points, while Walker had 16. Sierra Fresquez had 16 for the Warriors, with Megan Balok notching 13 and Kaylee Stephens adding 10.

“I think we played good,” Olesinski said. “So every time I go into the locker room, I can’t blame them. I can’t yell at them. I can’t ask for more than they are giving me on the court because really, every time, every one of them, no matter what level, what grade, they gave it their all. And they want to win so badly.”

The Colts continue their marathon week Thursday with a trip to Hagerman before hosting Hondo Friday.

