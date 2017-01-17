Username: 1

The Community College Board for Eastern New Mexico-Roswell hears news of growing enrollment for the spring 2017 semester. From left are Ralph Fresquez, Board President Eloise Blake, Mireya Trujillo and Patricia Parsons. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Some welcomed news showed up for Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell on the first official day of spring semester registration. Enrollment numbers are already up by 9 percent.

President John Madden told members of the Community College Board at a Tuesday afternoon meeting that enrollment totaled 2,327 by that afternoon, only a few short of total enrollment at the end of spring 2016 and an increase of more than 9 percent over the count from this same time last year.

“We will easily surpass spring 2015,” Madden told board members and the handful of people attending the meeting. “Whether we exceed enrollment of spring 2014 is a little bit doubtful.”

Spring enrollment for regular 16-week courses ends Friday, but Madden said that enrollment in many more programs, including the [auth] Youth ChalleNGe program and some emergency services programs, will continue throughout the semester.

According to data shared with board members, enrollment is now projected to total 2,568 for the current semester. For spring 2016, enrollment reached 2,344. In spring 2015, enrollment was 2,566. However, totals were higher a few years ago: 3,388 in spring 2013 and 3,002 in spring 2014.

Still the return to an upward incline was welcomed by Madden.

“In the fall, we had an 8 percent increase, which I think was the highest in the state,” he said. “I suspect that will be the same for the spring.”

Enrollment at ENMU-R in September 2016 was 2,980, an 8.77 percent increase from the previous year. The flagship campus of the ENMU system in Portales also had gains in enrollment.

ENMU President Steven Gamble said then that he attributed the growth to four primary factors: Providing personal service to students, staying true to its mission to provide the best possible education to students, a good reputation and low tuition costs.

Madden also predicted that fall 2017 enrollment will show gains, as the university welcomes more GEAR UP students. A federally funded program of the U.S. Department of Education, the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs effort has college staff working with 10th and 11th graders to prepare them to enter college.

Madden did see some downside to a growing number of students at the same time that state funding resources are diminishing. The state continues to deal with budget deficits of at least $65 million for the current fiscal year as revenues from oil and gas and related industries have declined. State funding for higher education, including ENMU-R, was reduced by 5 percent in October and could be reduced more now that the Legislature has convened for the 2017 session.

“If we continue to serve students, but we don’t get payment for it from the state, I don’t know what will be needed,” he said. “I am preparing you right now that we will need to discuss this in April. Right now everything is too vague.”

In other actions at the meeting, board members approved the sale of excess property and equipment at a future auction, with the ENMU Board of Regents and the state auditor already approving the items on the list. About 200 computers and pieces of equipment are expected to be offered for sale.

The board also voted for a minor correction in next year’s catalog regarding Special Services lab fees, and they approved instituting a new lab fee of $30 for six Special Services Life Skills courses. The fees are covered by financial aid, according to college administrators.

The board will meet again Wednesday, March 22 at 4 p.m. at the Administration Center Board Room of the ENMU-R campus.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Water district agrees to lease land Gov. Susana Martinez calls for unity; Economy is focus of State of the State address »