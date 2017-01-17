Username: 1

Dora Louise Blalock Brown passed from this life January 15, 2017. She was born on April 28, 1918 in Stephen County, Oklahoma to Hinton and Rosa Blalock. She lived there until 1929, when her family relocated to Bovina, Texas. She graduated from Bovina High School in 1938. It was in Bovina that she met and married H.B. (Fuzzy) Brown. They were married August 21, 1940 and had 64 years together before his passing in 2004. They lived most of their married life in Clovis, [auth] NM where they raised their four children. Dora drove the school bus for the contractors at Clovis schools for 20 years. She loved Jesus and her primary wish was that all her children and grandchildren could come to accept him as their savior. Dora’s favorite pastime was quilting and doing hand work which she did until her last days. In 2002, Dora and Fuzzy moved to Roswell where she made her home until June of 2015. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and made many friends at Spanish Gate where she lived in her own home until moving to Wheatfield’s Assisted Living in Clovis. She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, her husband and her 2 daughters; Robbie Lou and Lynda Ruth. She is survived by her two sons, Wayne and wife Jean of Roswell, NM, Gene and wife Dannah of Portales, NM; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the staff of Wheatfields, Kathy and Gentiva Hospice and all the friends that brightened her days. A graveside service will be held at Bovina Cemetery on Thursday 19, 2017 at 3 p.m. (Texas time). In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the charity of their choice. Arrangements are under the care of Steed-Todd Funeral Home, 800 Mañana Blvd., Clovis, New Mexico 88101. You may sign the online guest registry at steedtodd.com .

