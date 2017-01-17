Username: 1

January is the m[auth] onth many people associate with staying in and keeping warm. Comfort foods are a big part of that, so this month is known as Oatmeal Month, Hot Tea Month and yes, even National Soup Month.

Back in its formative years, soup was really just the liquid broth without all the accoutrements we add in today. It was used for dipping bread into and the Latin word for “bread soaked in broth” is soppa. Eventually, the bread became known as “sop” which led us to “soup.”

So, in honor of this month, today’s Story Time theme is centered on this winter favorite with books such as “There’s a Fly Guy in My Soup” and “Soup Day” being read, with fun soup-related crafts to do afterwards.

Craft quantities are limited, so be sure to get there early. For more information, call 575-622-7101, visit us at 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave. or follow us on Facebook and Instagram, too.

Book Talk

Also celebrating National Soup Month is Young Adult Services Librarian Bianca Cheney, who has some terrific soup-themed cookbooks to recommend. Anna Thomas has compiled many chapters of soups, most of them vegetarian, in her book titled, “Love Soup.” She is a well-known vegetarian cookbook author.

The first chapter explains how to make broth using vegetables and herbs instead of beef or chicken. Other chapters cover fall and winter soups, green soups, bean soups and holiday soups.

Chapter 6 is relevant for this time of year — the comfort of soup in deep winter — and includes rustic leek and potato soup, vegetarian onion soup gratin, cauliflower bisque and caramelized cabbage soup. Caramelized cabbage? Yes, “cut the cabbage into wedges, remove the core and slice the wedges thinly crosswise. Toss the sliced cabbage with a tablespoon of olive oil and half a teaspoon of sea salt and spread it on a baking sheet. Roast the cabbage for 30 to 40 minutes, checking and stirring frequently. It will turn a lovely, toasty brown and shrink to a quarter of its former self.”

Wow, sounds like a great way to start a soup recipe. After the recipes, there are several chapters with ideas for adding items to make a total meal, starting with breads; hummus, pesto, croutons, salads and even a few desserts.

“50 Simple Soups for the Slow Cooker” by Lynn Alley is a great little book for soup recipes. The best things are its spiral binding and the wonderful color photographs. Using the crockpot to make soup is a great idea in terms of ease of preparation, light on time and little on money. Make a full pot and freeze a portion for later when you don’t have time to prepare dinner.

According to the author, “a great soup can often be put together using nothing more than a bag of beans and some good spices, or a few leftovers with some bright vegetables.” Very versatile.

The recipes in this little book focus on fruits, grains and vegetables, which offer an array of colors, flavors and textures. The recipe that caught my attention was spiced apple pie soup. The ingredient list includes cinnamon, cloves, allspice (a super spice combination), apples, raisins and yogurt or sour cream. It is intended to be eaten warm although I imagine it would be just as good cold, straight out of the fridge, as leftovers.

Both of these can be found in the adult nonfiction section and “50 Simple Soups for the Slow Cooker” is available in eBook format, as well.

———

Amanda Davis is a reference librarian at the Roswell Public Library. She can be contacted at A.Davis@roswell-nm.gov.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Broncos promote Joe Woods to defensive coordinator Donald Trump’s unpopular inauguration »