Cathrine Lynn Norman-Tripp, 37, passed away on January 12, 2017 after her battle with stage IV cancer. She was surrounded by her family and friends and all their love for her. A memorial service will be held in her honor on January 20, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home where we will celebrate her life. A viewing is set up for Thursday, January 19, 2017, for anyone wishing to say their private goodbyes to her. Cathrine was born on October 25, 1979 to Phillip and Margret Norman in Safford, Arizona. She moved to Roswell in 2006 where she met and married her husband of 9 years. Cathrine is preceded by her mother Margret Ann Norman and her brother Len Robinson both of Arizona. Cathrine is survived by her husband Richard Troy Tripp at their family home in Roswell. Two sons, Shawn Brokering of Leasberg, FL and Jeremiah Myers of Minneapolis, MN, as well as a stepdaughter Kendra Tripp of Roswell. Her father Phillip Norman and his wife Linda of Roswell. Sisters Michelle Stevens and her husband Rick of Huachuca City, AZ. Phillis Morse and her husband Lelton of Geronimo, TX, and Suzanne Myers and her husband Joe of Minneapolis, MN. Cathrine was loved and cherished by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, as well as all her in-laws and lots of friends. Cathrine will be missed very much but our love for her will carry her memory on forever.

