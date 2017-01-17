Username: 1

Carmen Garcia, 87, of Roswell, New Mexico passed into eternal life on Sunday, January 15, 2017. Carmen was born in Lincoln, New Mexico on March 16, 1929 to Bartolo and Luz Jimenez.

Carmen was devout Catholic and it showed in her unconditional love for God and her family. She instilled all of her belief to her children and grandchildren, and had a special bond with each and every one of [auth] them.

Carmen met Rudy Garcia in Roswell, New Mexico at the bus depot. Rudy was stationed at Walker Air Force Base and after a brief courtship the two married and began their own family. On Wednesday, June 4, 1949 they celebrated 67 years of Marriage. The love they shared for each other was extraordinary as the years passed their love for each other never faded.

Carmen and Rudy served their stewardship at St. John’s Catholic Church for many years. She loved fishing and camping with her family. Her cooking will be missed especially her tamales. Though the years she crocheted many keepsakes for her children and grandchildren. Her spot and the family poker table will be vacant.

Carmen is a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She retired after 30 years from Roswell Independent Schools.

Carmen is survived by her husband Rudy Garcia of Roswell; son Rudy Joe Garcia and Mozella of El Paso TX; daughters Bernice Estrada and Ernesto of El Paso TX, Mary Garcia of El Paso, TX, Lydia Gonzales and Richard of Roswell NM, Priscilla MacDonald of Albuquerque NM; grandchildren George Morales, Carmen Morales, Sonia MacDonald, Michelle Ramirez, Nicole Garcia, Andrew Garcia, Rebecca Cardenas, Christina Ralls, Daniel Estrada, Rene Analla, Eugene Analla, Fabian Analla, Marcus Gonzales, Monica Garcia, Michael Garcia, Matthew Garcia, Maria Garcia, Michelle Garcia; 21 great grandchildren. She was a loving and caring person and will be greatly missed by all her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sons George Garcia, Gerard Garcia, Chris Garcia; brothers Frank Jimenez, Paul Jimenez, and Raymond Jimenez.

A rosary will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6 p.m. with a funeral Mass at St. Peter’s on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. A viewing for friends and family on Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

Remember

Fill not your heart with pain and sorrow,

but remember me in every tomorrow.

Remember the joy, the laughter, the smile.

I’ve only gone to rest for a little while.

Although my leaving causes pain and grief,

my going has eased my hurt and given me relief.

So dry your eyes and remember me,

not as I am now, but as I used to be.

Because I will remember you all,

and look on with a smile.

Understand in your hearts,

I’ve only gone to rest for a little while.

