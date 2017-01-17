Username: 1

A 9-mile water line looping around Roswell is nearing completi[auth] on in a milestone effort to increase both the quality and quantity of water available to Berrendo cooperative water users.

Berrendo Cooperative Water User Association manager Linda Livingston gave an update on the $6.4 million project to cooperative members at the co-op’s annual business meeting Tuesday night.

“We’ve got great things to report,” Livingston told the 50-plus co-op members who attended the meeting. “After many, many years of hard work and dedication, the project that was approved in August will be completed by April 8.

“We’ve had no complaints from the New Mexico highway department, neighbors. We are above schedule. Everything is going perfect.”

The project being completed by Morrow Enterprises of Las Cruces includes a new well and new water tank near Six Mile Hill, on the south side of Highway 70.

Livingston said the 566-foot well will improve water quality, while the 1.65 million gallon, three-tier tank will help the co-op reach a two-day water supply capacity.

“It will aide us in pumping water in both directions around the city of Roswell,” she said. “This 9 miles of 12-inch pipe that we’re putting in gives us a complete loop around the city, so it’s going to be extremely beneficial to everyone, not just the west side of town or the south side, but all Berrendo customers.”

Livingston said the new well is capable of pumping 1,250 gallons a minute.

“It was a huge process in drilling it,” she said. “We got excellent water. We originally we were going to drill 500 feet in depth. We went ahead and did a change order, the only change order in the project to date, and allowed them to dig a little deeper. The 66 feet that we exceeded has led us to produce 1,250 gallons per minute, which is a great well.

“We’ve gotten a good well, the quality of the water is excellent. The project has come along really well. The taste of the Berrendo water is getting great.”

The new 47,000 feet of 12-inch pipe around the city will allow the co-op to grow.

“We think we’re going to be good for about 20 years, as far as water supply,” Livingston said after the meeting.

The $6.4 million water system replacement project is being funded in large part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

USDA Rural Development obligated a $3,471,000 loan and a grant of $2,839,000, for a total of $6,310,000 to pay for the water system upgrade. The funding is being made through the agency’s Rural Utilities Service water and environment program. The USDA said the construction of the new Berrendo water system is badly needed to provide better water service to the 1,600 current members of the water cooperative.

In other news, cooperative members elected Terry Johnson II by acclamation to a three-year term on the Berrendo cooperative board. The next board election is next year.

William Snipes is president of the Berrendo water association. The water association meets the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. at its offices at 2004 E. 19th St.

