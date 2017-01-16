Username: 1

It seems as though a “smidgen” of our federal government’s regulation lunacy and fondness for spending (wasting) taxpayer money has trickled down to our state. One would think we had more than enough money in our state coffers for redundancy. Oh, yeah, we don’t. Here’s the deal.

When you verify a particular thing as valid and make it valid permanently (a form of the word “permanent,” usually meaning unchanging), then to revalidate it periodically is lunacy. Making something permanent, then making it permanent again, several times, somehow seems to destroy the classification of permanent. Each revalidation is a waste of paper and personnel wages. But, what do I know?

Since last September, I’ve received numerous complaints from fellow veterans about new Motor Vehicle Division requirements for military service special plates and other motor vehicle registrations. As an example, brother Jim Scott has had to make several trips to the MVD office to transfer his automobile plate to another vehicle. MVD required him to present an original DD Form 214 (military discharge papers) to validate his entitlement to a service plate, which had already been validated when he first obtained his plates. The problem was in the requirement for an original DD 214, when [auth] only a copy of his DD 214 was necessary for his first plates.

Most older veterans (me included) only have copies of their DD 214, which even the federal government accepts as proof of honorable discharge. Jim had to request original paperwork from the National Archives in St. Louis, delaying his plate transfer (while his new car sat in the driveway awaiting plates).

Another brother had the same complaint with transferring his (permanent) Purple Heart military service plate. Previously, only a picture of the plate to be transferred with the MVD application was necessary.

To obtain approval for the plate, the veteran submits his application to MVD, who sends the DD 214 to the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services for validation. DVS sends it back to MVD, who issues the plate. That same process has to be completed for transferring the (permanent) plate, even though there is no change to the DD 214. This veteran was also required to submit an original DD 214, when a copy sufficed before.

Here’s where things really went nuts. I called MVD and asked if an original, not a copy, was actually necessary. The answer was yes. I repeated the question, receiving an emphatic yes. I called a local auto dealership and asked if MVD was requiring an original DD 214 for new car registration (transfer of veteran’s plates). They are.

A copy of issued plates was all that was necessary until rules changed around September of last year. Totally frustrated at that point, I talked with Rep. Bob Wooley (R-Roswell) about the craziness. “Let’s go to the MVD tomorrow and see what’s happening here,” was his immediate response.

We went to the local MVD and I went to the window with one simple query. “I’ve been told by several people that I need to have an original DD 214 to transfer my permanent military service auto plates. Is that true?” The agent responded with an immediate yes (as had the MVD agent on my previous telephone call).

For clarity, I asked, “Really? An original for a permanent plate?” The response was yes. At that point, Wooley stepped up and asked why an original of the document was required, especially when a number of vets don’t have the original and have been using copies for years. The agent responded quickly with, “Well, a clear, legible copy would be OK.”

Seeing that we were still having a problem (even with the requirement of having to present the document after the document was previously validated with the initial plate application), we were referred to the supervisor. The exact same scenario was repeated. Wooley then asked if auto dealers were having to jump through the same hoops. The super said that function was not handled at her branch, but at local Alamo MVD (a contractor for NMMVD).

Local manager for Alamo, Jennifer Cummings, was the first MVD contact that said, right up front, that a copy would be acceptable as proof of honorable military service. Thank heavens one person got it right! Thank you, Jennifer.

Thank you, Wooley, for “being there” once again. Bottom line, brothers and sisters, you do not need an original DD 214, unless (understandably) your document copy isn’t legible. There were changes in the motor vehicles regulations around August 2016. I’ll finish researching changes and do another column on issues affecting our certifications to drive in New Mexico.

God bless.

———

John Taylor, a 25-year resident of Roswell, is a retired Vietnam vet paratrooper, DAV, vice-commander of the Military Order of Purple Heart and a former health-care executive. He may be reached at skytroopjhtay@gmail.com.

