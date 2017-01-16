Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public in[auth] formation. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

At 6:20 p.m. Friday, Roswell police officers were called to the Home Depot at 2350 N. Main St. regarding a theft. The incident report indicates that a doorbell worth at least $249 and a flash drive worth about $11.97 had been stolen.

Arrests and arrest citations

At 10:58 p.m. Friday, Jerrad Abundis of the zero block of Hobbs Place was given an arrest citation by Roswell police for alleged possession of marijuana. The report indicates that marijuana was seized during the incident.

At 12:39 a.m. Sunday, Roswell police arrested Bobby Daniel Archuleta of 900 block of Ash Avenue for alleged failure to pay fines. A smoking device was allegedly found and police also charged him for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Francisco Martin Garcia-Zavala of the zero block of Vista Largo Road was given an arrest citation for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia by Roswell police at 4:29 a.m. Monday following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Hendricks Street and South Union Avenue. A glass pipe was seized, according to the incident report.

Jacque D. Gaytan of the 800 block of North Plains Park Drive was given an arrest citation at 9:50 p.m. Sunday by Roswell police following a traffic stop at the intersection of East College Boulevard and North Virginia Avenue. She was cited for alleged possession of marijuana. According to the incident report, marijuana and a marijuana pipe were seized.

A Roswell police officer arrested Julio A. Martinez, also known as Julia Balbino and Julia Martinez, of the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue at 2:33 a.m. Monday following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Hendricks Street and South Union Avenue. Martinez was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana and other charges. According to the police report, marijuana, marijuana cigarettes, a grinder, a vapor pen, a red rubber cup and two glass pipes were seized. A handgun and an ammunition magazine were also taken into safekeeping, the report states. According to a police spokesman, a $500 cash or surety bond was set for the possession of marijuana allegation while three other bonds also were set on allegations of possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude an officer and a warrant for failure to appear in court.

At about 9:33 a.m. Friday, Arne R. Peterson of the 3200 block of North Kentucky Avenue was arrested by Roswell police officers for alleged criminal trespass at the 1300 block of Sierra Blanca Drive. A $500 cash or surety bond was set.

Roswell police gave an arrest citation to Luis D. Quintana of the 300 block of Ballard Street at 12:41 a.m. Sunday for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident occurred at the intersection of North Main Street and East Eighth Street and a metal drug grinder was seized, according to the police report.

Gabriela Quintero of the zero block of Murphy Place was given an arrest citation by Roswell police officers at 2:08 p.m. Friday following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Sunset Avenue and Meadow Lane. She was charged with alleged possession of marijuana. The report indicates that marijuana was seized during the incident.

Milo Silva Jr. of the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue was given an arrest citation at 9:38 p.m. Saturday by Roswell police after an incident at the intersection of South Main Street and East Bland Street. Silva was cited for possession of marijuana. The police report indicates that marijuana was seized during the incident.

At 3:56 p.m. Friday, Roswell police officers arrested Erik Michael Skipper of the 200 block of West Deming Street for alleged shoplifting from a JCPenney store at 4501 N. Main Street. The report indicates that cologne and socks were allegedly stolen. Skipper also was later cited on a warrant for failure to appear.

Battery

At 10:52 p.m. Friday, Roswell police officers responded to a call in the vicinity of the 400 block of Stanton Avenue and reported on a battery of a woman.

Roswell police officers were called to the 1200 block of East 17th Street at 8:51 a.m. Saturday and filed an incident report of battery on a household member.

At about 12 a.m. Monday, Roswell police officers were called to the 500 block of South Missouri Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. The incident report indicates that battery of a household member was discovered. A cellphone worth $600 was also reported destroyed or damaged.

Burglary

A Roswell police officer arrived at the 2600 block of North Kentucky Avenue about 11:01 a.m. Saturday and reported a burglary involving the theft of a lawn mower worth at least $200, a leaf blower worth at least $60, a trash can worth at least $25 and two extension cords worth at least $50.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Patricia Ann Slayton Forum planned for District 1 candidates »